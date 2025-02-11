Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song 'Not Like Us' saw a significant 430 per cent jump in Spotify streams following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' streams are up by 430 per cent since his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

The hip-hop superstar has experienced a massive spike in streams since his explosive headline set at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (09.02.25), with an overall rise of 175 per cent.

However, it’s K Dot’s record-breaking track ‘Not Like Us’ that music fans can’t get enough of after it stole the show at the NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kendrick performed a censored version of the shocking tune, opting to remove the line branding Drake a “certified pedophile”, an allegation he has denied.

He also poked fun at his rap rival suing Universal Music Group for defamation over the lyrics during the 13-minute set, stating: “I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Elsewhere, ‘HUMBLE.’ also saw an increase of 300 per cent, while ‘All the Stars’, which he performed with SZA, went up by 290 per cent, as did another Drake diss tune called ‘Euphoria’.

Several tracks from Kendrick’s latest album ‘GNX’ also rose considerably.

Special guest SZA’s streams grew by 80 per cent after she joined her regular collaborator to perform ‘All the Lights’ from ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Luther’ from ‘GNX’.

Following the Super Bowl, the pair announced further dates on their joint ‘Grand National Tour’, including in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Cardiff in July.

The UK leg will begin on July 8 at Glasgow's Hampden Park and wrap at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am GMT on Friday, February 14.

A Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, February 13 at 9am GMT.

The North America leg takes place in April and June.

Kendrick hasn't been on UK soil since 2022, while SZA headlined Glastonbury last year.

The pair have regularly teamed up over the years, including on 2017's 'Doves in the Wind' and December's '30 For 30' from SZA's reissue of 'SOS' ('LANA'), as well 'Luther' and 'Gloria' on Kendrick’s latest LP 'GNX'.

SZA – whose real name is Solána Rowe - previously revealed she learns a lot whenever she works with the “genius” rapper and would jump at the chance to create a full record with the ‘HUMBLE’ hitmaker.

Speaking on 'Sherri' in January, she said: "I would love that. "I think that would be amazing. He's such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it."