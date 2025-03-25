Kesha will release the track 'Yippe-Ki-Yay' featuring rapper T-Pain on Thursday (27.03.25).

Kesha is gearing up to release a collaboration with rapper T-Pain

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has announced a new single from her first album as an independent artist - which will arrive via her own record label, Kesha Records, in partnership with ADA - following lead single 'Joyride' and November's 'Delusional'.

In January, Kesha released the song 'Dear Me', a letter to her younger self.

Kesha split from Kemosabe and Vector Management in December 2023, six months after settling lawsuits with former producer and label owner Dr. Luke.

Her 2023 record 'Gag Order' was the last LP to come as part of her Kemosabe and RCA deal.

In 2024, Kesha featured on the remix of Charli xcx's song 'Spring Breakers' from the album 'Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat'.

Meanwhile, Kesha is set to play a handful of dates in the UK this year, including London's Mighty Hoopla festival.

The 38-year-old pop star has been confirmed as a headliner for the LGBTQ+ music extravaganza at Brockwell Park on June 1, where she will be joined by the likes of 'Eurovision' superstar Loreen, Australia rapper G Flip and 90s' Eurodance legends Vengaboys.

Days before, Kesha will play intimate shows at the O2 Academy in Glasgow and Manchester's Albert Hall on May 29 and 30, respectively.