Kesha says her "beautiful" upcoming album feels like her debut record all over again.

Kesha is set to release her debut album as an independent artist

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker is gearing up to release her first album as an independent artist on Kesha Records and is delighted to be in control of her material after her long-running legal dispute with her former producer Dr. Luke.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Kesha said: "This is the first album I'm making where I'm 100 per cent in control of everything. It feels like it's my first album.

"It feels divine, it feels like it stands for a lot. It's really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It's maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life!"

The 37-year-old singer even claims that the record will be even better than her 2010 debut smash 'Animal'.

Kesha said: "I am so excited, I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to. It's been deeply life-changing and profound to make this album, but it's also the most fun I've ever had in my life.

"If you thought 'Animal' was fun, just f****** wait."

The singer released her first independent single 'Joyride' earlier this month and described how she has been able to recapture the emotions she felt when making 'Animal'.

Kesha said: "This is the first time in my life I've felt similarly to how I did in that point in my life, when I was making music from a purely joyful place. But you know, because of life, this is even more exciting, because it's all really 100 per cent me.

"That feels really good, just to step into my own worth, and my own power and not have anything in my mind or the external world say it's anything but me.

"It's pretty unavoidable that whether people like or hate 'Joyride', it's all me."