Kesha is planning to re-record 'TiK ToK' once she has the "legal rights" to do so.

The 37-year-old singer's debut single is now 15 years old, and while she remains proud of the track, she is keen to give it an updated version and a new lyric which reflects the passing of time since its release.

She wrote on X: "The world has changed so much and so have I. I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp)

"Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much.

"It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding.

"I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy. (sic)"

Kesha described the song as a whole as a "snapshot", and she is still "proud" of how the track "makes her feel".

She said: "‘TiK ToK’ was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!

"I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

"15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time.

"That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely.”

The song's opening line is "Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy", but more recent live versions - including at Coachella - have seen her sing "Wake up in the morning like f*** P Diddy" instead.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a number of sexual assault and trafficking allegations, while CNN leaked footage of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 at a hotel.

The rapper has denied all allegations.