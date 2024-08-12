The Killers paused their concert after a festivalgoer had a "medical emergency".

The Killers helped a festivalgoer get medical help at Outside Lands

Brandon Flowers and co were praised after alerting medics to the situation at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9.

The 43-year-old singer, who was midway through ‘Caution’, could be heard saying in fan footage: “Sorry, security, check it out. There are people back there, there’s something going down.”

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said: “By stopping the music and letting the crowd know, letting the medical people do their stuff, it’s a benefit to the person experiencing the medical emergency and, in some cases, it can help save a life."

The band will kick off their 'Hot Fuss' residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum Wednesday (14.08.24) night.

The residency will celebrate their debut studio album, which was released in 2004, and Brandon promised fans that they can expect to hear all of the classic tunes from the record.

Speaking on the 'Smartless' podcast, he said: "It is 20 years of our first record and we are going to play it front to back, and then we will do eight or nine singles."

The Killers recently dropped their latest single, 'Bright Lights', which is inspired by Sin City and Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime drama classic ‘Casino’.