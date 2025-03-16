Kim Wilde says it is one of her dreams to perform at Glastonbury.

Kim Wilde admits playing Glastonbury is on her bucket list

The 64-year-old pop legend admits she would love to get the call from organiser Emily Eavis to play the Sunday afternoon legends slot on the Pyramid Stage and be able to sing her greatest hits, such as 'Kids in America', 'Chequered Love' and 'You Came', to the festival crowd.

When asked if she wants to play Glastonbury, she replied: "That would be so nice. I just saw the poster for this year and there are some fantastic names on there. I couldn’t say I wouldn’t love to see my name on a Glasto line-up one year! I would love it if it did."

Sir Rod Stewart is performing in the legends slot at this year's festival and previous artists to land the prestigious place on the bill include Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Diana Ross among others.

Kim watches the event - which is held on Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England - on television each year and if she never ends up performing she would like to go and experience the festival amongst the crowd.

The 'You Keep Me Hanging On' hitmaker would not use her pop star status to try and get a free access all areas ticket because she loves the egalitarian spirit of Glastonbury.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "I always watch it. I love Glastonbury. I’ve never been, I think I need to do something about that. I haven’t got the patience to be on the phone or the computer to get the tickets!

“It’s not who you are that gets in, it’s not that kind of a gig. I really respect that. It’s not about who you know, I really like the fact that I can’t swing a ticket, I think that says a lot about Glastonbury. It’s for the people, that’s exactly who that concert is for, it’s not for the likes of me to just breeze up and get a backstage pass, that’s not right at all.”

Kim is currently on a tour of the UK this March in support of her latest LP 'Closer, which was released in January 2025.

The singer is joined in her band by her brother Ricky Wilde and her niece Scarlett Wilde, who both co-wrote and co-produced her 15th studio album along with her.

As well as looking ahead to a possible future Glastonbury appearance, Kim is looking ahead to taking her tour around the world and potentially making a 16th record with Ricky and Scarlett.

She said: "We took the last two years doing 'Closer', we’re delighted with the reaction to it. The tour is our big priority right now and there’s still a lot of focus on that and we’ll be taking it around the world a bit. That’s what this year is about then who knows? Music doesn’t seem to be going anywhere for me, I’m not in the mood for slowing down.

“There’s a lot of interest in what I’m doing right now.”

Go to Kimwilde.com for more information and tickets on Kim's UK Tour with support from Cutting Crew.

Kim Wilde UK Tour dates:

Sunday 16/03/2025

Bristol Beacon

Tuesday 18/03/2025

Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wednesday 19/03/2025

London Indigo at The o2

Friday 21/03/2025

Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 22/03/2025

Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 23/03/25

York Barbican

Tuesday 25/03/2025

Glasgow Concert hall

Saturday 28/03/25

Exeter Powderham Castle