Kneecap have announced their biggest show in England to date at Wembley Arena.

Kneecap are set to play their biggest gig in England to date at Wembley Arena on September 18

Despite the controversies surrounding the Irish hip-hop group, which resulted in a number of shows being cancelled, and member Mo Chara being charged with a terror offense in the UK, they are set to play the massive show on September 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on Friday (06.06.25), with a pre-sale on Wednesday (04.06.25) at the same time.

The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh - was accused by London's Metropolitan police of "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.

Ó Hannaidh - who was charged under the name Liam O'Hanna - is set to appear in court on June 18.

In a statement on Instagram, Kneecap wrote: "We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.

“This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

“We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win.”

Kneecap will still headline 2000trees as planned as part of their summer schedule.

The annual festival in Cheltenham, UK confirmed they will remain co-headliners with PVRIS on the second day of the July 9-12 event.

Last month, the trio headlined London's Wide Awake Festival - which followed an intimate warm-up show at the 100 Club - and both events happened without any safety issues.