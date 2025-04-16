Kneecap, Savages' Jehnny Beth, Bambie Thug, Fatboy Slim and more will play Glastonbury's Shangri-La area.

Kneecap are among the artists set to play Glastonbury's Shangri-La this year

The world-famous music festival organisers have unveiled the bill for the legendary corner of Worthy Farm that changes theme each year, with this year's being 'The Wilding'.

As well as the Shangri-La Main Stage, there are new spaces called Lore, Luna, and Azaadi, joining Nomad.

The latter was dubbed “a space for the underrepresented to unite and take up space."

Shangri-La will also play host to Fatboy Slim’s 100th Glastonbury show.

The bill also includes Example, Pa Salieu, Mas Tiempo (Skepta), and Joy (Anonymous), to name a few.

This year's headliners are Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, and The 1975.

On Friday, the English pop-rock band, headed by frontman Matty Healy, will headline Glastonbury for the first time. Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morrissette, and Inhaler will play throughout the day.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline on the Saturday, marking Young’s second Glastonbury headlining gig, the first being in 2009.

Charli xcx is also set to play Glasto, hot off the heels of her wildly successful album of the summer ‘BRAT’, and her star-studded set at Coachella last weekend, which saw her bring out Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan.

Rodrigo will close out the festival Sunday in her first appearance at Glastonbury since 2022. Before the ‘drivers license’ pop star, Sir Rod Stewart will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Four-time Grammy nominated rapper Doechii will make her Glastonbury debut. Also set to perform at the festival for the first time are Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, and Lola Young.

Tickets for the highly anticipated festival went on sale in November and, as they do every year, swiftly sold out. Cancelled or returned tickets will be re-released for sale on Thursday, April 24 from 6pm.

Ticket and Coach travel options will become available from 6pm on April 24.

General admission tickets will go live on April 27 at 9am, with accommodation options becoming available at 11am on the same day.

It has been confirmed the tickets will cost £378.50, which includes a £5 booking fee per ticket and a £10.25 postage and packaging fee for each order.