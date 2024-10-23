George Brown had been working on his solo album for 20 years before he died.

The late George Brown's solo album was 20 years in the making

The Kool and the Gang co-founder - who died in November 2023 aged 74 after battling lung cancer - showcases his talents as a singer, guitarist and keyboardist, as well as the drumming he is known for, on his posthumous record 'Where I'm Coming From', and his widow Hanh Brown explained the record is her late husband's "message to the world" and it means a lot to her and their five children.

She said in a statement: "George had this album going on for the last 20 years of his life.

"It stems from encouragement of the people that mean so much to him, who encouraged him to work on his own solo, because he was a very gifted artist, not just with the band or being the superstar that he is, he had so much inside of him that he wanted to get out.

“You never know what the future holds and this is something he wanted to do on his own.

"It’s George’s creativity side, and it means a lot because in my heart I believe this particular album is dedicated to the people that he loves in his own way, thanking them for what influence they have had and the things they done for him in his life.

"It stems back as far as his grandmother up to his current life until he passed. And it’s also his message, to let the world know how he feels about all the things that’s going on in the world.

"It deeply affected him, all the turmoil that’s going on in the world and everything else. So it truly means a lot to him and all of us.”

George's family hope the 16-track record will help fans learn more about the musician through the deeply personal record.

His son Jorge Brown wrote in a foreword for the album: “Dad always said, ‘Good songs tell a story.’ Heartache, pain, loss, joy, excitement, happiness—Dad experienced it all, which meant he had stories, many stories, to tell.

"We hope that, as you listen, you’ll understand that our Dad was more than just a musician or celebrity. He was a husband, father, son, brother, father-in-law, friend, student, and mentor. His perspectives on the world were hard-won and well-earned, and he believed in fixing what’s been broken for so long.”

'Where I'm Coming From' is out now.