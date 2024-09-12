Krept and Konan are set to release the new album 'Young Kingz II'.

Krept and Konan will release 'Young Kingz II' on 7 February

The rap duo - comprising Casyo Valentine 'Krept' Johnson and Karl Dominic 'Konan' Wilson - will release the follow-up to their 2013 rap mixtape 'Young Kingz' on their own label, Play Dirty, on 7 February, and are proud to be independent artists again.

They said in a statement: "Young Kingz was an independent project that transformed our lives and marked a staple moment in our journey. Now, we've come full circle, once again creating as independent artists with Young Kingz II."

The record-breaking rappers earned a Guinness World Record for the highest charting UK album by an unsigned act with 'Young Kingz', which featured the like sof Fekky, Tinie Tempah, Giggs, Chip, and Yungen.

The mixtape earned Krept and Konan a Top 20 album in the UK, and in the same year they went on to be crowned Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards, before signing to major label Virgin EMI.

The duo's last studio album was 2019's 'Revenge Is Sweet', which peaked at number five in the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Krept and Konan released their debut album, 'The Long Way Home', in 2015 and the record entered at Number 1 on the UK R'n'B Chart and UK Digital Chart.

Konan previously claimed that although their early success increased the expectations surrounding their music, they both feel as though they thrive on pressure.

The hip-hop star explained: "I feel like we win when we're under pressure.

"We're hard workers as it is so under pressure just pushes us to our limits. I feel like pressure is a good thing. Having pressure is just a bonus for us, because we can't lose. We can't afford to lose. We've got to get this right, we've got to win."