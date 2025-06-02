KSI is "perfecting" his third studio album and hopes to release it in 2026.

Fans have been waiting four years for the boxer, YouTuber and musician's follow-up to 2021's 'All Over the Place' - and they still have a way to go yet.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji - said of the LP's release: "It definitely won't be this year, but probably next year for sure. I mean, there's a lot of constant deliberation that goes into an album – like, perfecting [it] to make sure it's exactly what I want it to be. You know, I have songs [in the bag], but I think for me, right now, I'm still making music to make sure it's the best that it can be."

Last week, KSI returned with the bold new single, 'Catch Me If You Can'.

Speaking of the track, the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge said: “This track is all about levelling up, proving yourself, and staying ahead of the game. ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is my way of showing that I’m always pushing forward, whether it’s in music, boxing, or life. No matter what obstacles come my way, I keep moving.”

Meanwhile, KSI is among the stars set to take to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15.