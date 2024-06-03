Kylie Minogue debuted a new song with Orville Peck at OUTLOUD Music Festival at the 2024 WeHo Pride.

Kylie Minogue has a new song with Orville Peck and Diplo on the way

The Australian pop idol, 56, and the 36-year-old country star - who often wears a fringed mask and does not show his face publicly - wowed fans with their performance of their new shimmery disco track with Diplo, 'Midnight Ride', onstage at the LGBTQ+ concert in West Hollywood on Sunday (02.06.24).

A clip of their duet has circulated online, and the song is now available to pre-order.

Kylie sings: "Let me take you on a midnight ride, baby you and I."

The debuting of the new collaboration comes after it was revealed that Kylie is working with 'Padam Padam' producer Lostboy again.

After earning a Grammy for his work on the 2023 club banger, the formidable duo have been working on new material together, seemingly for the follow-up to 2023's 'Tension' LP.

Lostboy - whose real name is Peter Rycroft - was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “Padam was its own thing, it’s lived its own life.

“The new stuff is so fun as well in its own way. I don’t know when it will be out.”

His teaser came after Joel Corry revealed he'd also been working in the studio with the ‘Love At First Sight’ hitmaker, with the DJ teasing he has got some "bangers" coming out in time for the summer.

He told the same publication: "I’ve just been in the studio with Kylie recently in LA – the Queen. I’ve got some bangers on the way. They say that I defrost for summer and the freezer has opened!"