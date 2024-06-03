Kylie Minogue would happily return to Las Vegas for another residency.

The Grammy-award winning singer - who released her 16th studio album, ‘Tension’, last year - wowed fans in Sin City with her ‘More Than Just A Residency’ show at the Voltaire, and the 'Padam Padam' hitmaker has admitted she would love to do another run of shows because she had such a great time.

The 56-year-old singer told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “My residency was so much fun.

"The audience seemed to be wilder and wilder, and the energy in the room was incredible. I will miss it, but I hope to be back when I can."

Kylie - who headlined Glastonbury in 2019 - has also promised to spring a “surprise” on fans when she takes to the stage at BST Hyde Park in London in July.

The actress-turned-singer shared: "I need to get to plenty of other places in the meantime. I always love performing at Hyde Park.

"There’s a special magic in the air and so much love between the stage and the crowd. I can’t wait to share the moment with everyone and I may have a surprise up my sleeve."

Meanwhile, Kylie recently celebrated her 56th birthday, and the pop star took to social media to mark the occasion.

Kylie - who is the sister of singer Dannii Minogue - wrote on X and Instagram: "It’s my birthdaaaaaay!! Thanks Mum and Dad [flower emoji] You’re the best! Thanks brother and sister. Also, the best! Celebrating with you [heart emoji].

"And thanks for all the beautiful messages from around the world. I LOOOOOOVE YOUUUU!!! (sic)"