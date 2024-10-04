Kylie Minogue is to embark on her first North American tour in 13 years.

The 56-year-old pop superstar announced her 'Tension' tour will kick off in Australia in February with shows in her native Australia and Asia before heading to the UK in May and now she's expanded the dates by adding in a lengthly list of shows in the US and Canada - marking her first major tour Stateside in more than a decade.

Kylie said of the tour: "I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of You have no idea how hard it has been to keep all the planning and preparation from you do But it’s time and I. CAN’T. WAIT!” shared Minogue on her Instagram announcement. “See you sooonn!!”!"

The tour kicks off in Perth, Australia on February 15 and will cover cities including Bangkok, Tokyo and Manila before heading to Toronto, Canada to launch the North American leg on March 29.

Kylie will perform in Montreal, Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Denver before concluding the US shows in Los Angeles on May 2.

The tour will then continue with shows across the UK including two stops at London's O2 Arena as well as shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

More dates are set to be announced in Europe and South America.

