Kylie Minogue used to find performing 'The Loco-Motion' "so uncool".

The 56-year-old pop idol has her 1988 cover of the 1962 dance-pop song penned by Gerry Goffin and Carole King to thank for launching her music career, and although she finds the hit cheesy, she has learned to appreciate it later in life.

She told Billboard News: “It was the song that started my career.

“Over time there was a period where I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do it. It’s so uncool. How do I do it?’ But now everything has come full circle. I can really with all my heart and enthusiasm do this song.”

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker has just secured another number one hit with her 'Tension II' album.

However, she didn't anticipate having enough songs for a sequel to the hugely successful 2023 LP 'Tension'.

She told The Sun newspaper: "The doors that 'Padam Padam' and 'Tension' opened were different to before.

"Tension was pretty out there and Padam had a hypnotic quality. Both were bold and paved the way for this new record.

"I didn’t have a specific sound. With this, I did a lot of sessions in LA with new people.

"The mission actually wasn’t to do an album but to find an extra few songs for a repack but then we did more and more.

"It’s not the new album, it’s the sequel.

"I am really pleased people are on board with that and they understand. This 'Tension II', it’s more of the same world."

Kylie also insisted that she is not a diva but admitted she does expect high quality work from her team.

She said: "I don’t have many diva requests but can be kind of demanding in that I want people to turn up and do their job.

“I want them to have fun — when I’m running a tour or whatever, I like to be a nice and kind boss — but there are times when the eyebrow might go . . . it’s a look, and no one wants the look.

“At the same time, though, I get it — people get distracted, or they get a bit bored, or they are tired. I do factor all of that in but, you know, you need to turn up when it’s time to turn up.

“It’s not an ‘I want puppies in the dressing room’ request.

“I am kind of pretty basic on that front. I can make do — but just have a work ethic."