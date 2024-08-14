Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars continue to tease fans about their upcoming duet.

Lady Gaga played the piano donning a Bruno Mars t-shirt

The hotly anticipated track, believed to be called 'Die With A Smile', has seemingly been previewed by Gaga, 38, after she posted a clip of herself performing a piano piece in Bruno's signature style whilst donning a t-shirt with his face on it.

The 'When I Was Your Man' hitmaker, also 38, posted the clip to his Instagram Story.

After Bruno played Mexico City and shared a series of pictures from the concert, Gaga commented with various emojis, fuelling the collaboration speculation.

After her recent performance at the Paris Olympics, Gaga treated fans on the street to short previews of new music from her upcoming seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’.

Back in May, during a discussion for her movie 'Gaga Chromatica Ball', she teased: "I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs. It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

Meanwhile, the 'A Star is Born' actress recently revealed she wants to record another single with Beyonce.

The two superstars teamed up on 'Telephone' in 2010, and the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker also featured on her pal's track 'Video Phone' in 2009, and after fans speculated they were recording a follow-up track earlier this year, Gaga teased it could still happen.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone."

Speculation began in February, when Beyonce's Verizon commercial debuted during the Super Bowl, teasing her new music, and fans drew comparisons between the motifs in promo images and videos for 'Cowboy Carter' and the vibe of the 'Telephone' music video.

But while any new duet may not be happening in the near future, Gaga teased fans won't need to wait too long for her seventh studio album.

She said: "I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

Asked when fans can expect the record, which she described as a "completely different project", she added: "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."