Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will be part of a musical tribute to the Los Angeles wildfire victims at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (02.02.25).

The 38-year-old singer-and-actress will team up with the 'Locked Out of Heaven' hitmaker on stage at the Crypto.com Arena for a special performance that will honour "the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires", the Recording Academy have announced.

The pair are nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for their track 'Die With a Smile' and news of the performance will unlikely surprise Gaga's fans as she has performed at the ceremony almost every year she has been invited, with her most recent turn coming in 2022 when she took to the stage to pay tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, who died the following year. Also in 2022, Bruno performed as part of Silk Sonic.

The Recording Academy also announced on Friday (31.01.25) that Shaboozey - the only country act to be nominated for Best New Artist - has been added to the performers list

He is also up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' and his collaboration with Beyonce and Linda Martell on 'Spaghettii' is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Earlier this week, Stevie Wonder, Coldplay's Chris Martin, 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Jacob Collier were confirmed as performers at the ceremony, which will again be hosted by Trevor Noah.

They will join previously-announced performers Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Shakira, Raye, Benson Boone and Doechii.

This year's broadcast is to raise additional funds to support the fire relief efforts and honour the work of first responders.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals last week and have already raised and pledged more than $4 million in emergency aid.

At least 25 people died in the wildfires, which caused huge destruction in California and saw over 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes.