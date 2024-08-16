Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have released their new duet 'Die With a Smile'.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have teamed up for Die With a Smile (c) Instagram

The pair had been teasing the collaboration on social media in recent days and eventually dropped the ballad on Thursday (15.08.24) evening.

The song features Bruno singing the first verse before Gaga takes over for the second before the two bounce off each other's vocals for the remainder of the track.

The music video has the style of a 1970s Nashville with the two artists wearing light blue suits and red shirts while Gaga sings the last verse with a cigarette between her teeth.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker explained that it was Mars who approached her about performing the song together.

Gaga, 38, said: "Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.

"Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him."

The 'Leave the Door Open' singer said in his own statement: "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honour. She's an icon and she makes the song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

Gaga is busy working on her latest album – a follow-up to 2020's 'Chromatica' – and likened the process of making music to meditation.

She captioned a series of black-and-white studio snaps on Instagram: "Just me in the studio - happy as ever making music.

"Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation.

"I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on."