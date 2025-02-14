Lady Gaga contemplated quitting music after being "tested".

Lady Gaga has had times when she wanted to quit music

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker has confessed there have been times during her career that she has wanted to "walk away", but she has never acted on those thoughts and doesn't see herself ever giving up.

Taking part in the 'Hot Ones' series, Gaga was asked if there has been a significant moment when she has wanted to quit music, to which she replied: “That is an incredibly deep question to ask me in this panic mode.

“I missed the community that I had in New York and that was really hard. So there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away.

“I know for sure that I never would. I would definitely say that I was tested, and I always didn’t give up. And I’m still doing it, so it must mean I want to do it.”

Elsewhere, the 'Abracadabra' singer spilled that in her early days she would pretend to be her manager and book gigs for herself.

She recalled: “I would knock on door after door and say, ‘Can I please play here?’ Or I would call and pretend I was my manager.

“I would tell people ‘She’s so hot right now.’ Sometimes I would do an accent. I would do anything to get booked.”

Gaga will release her seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', on March 7, and it's a return to her pop roots.

The Grammy winner said in a statement about the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’: “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

The album features previous singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and 'Abracadabra’.