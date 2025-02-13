Lady Gaga is to headline a concert at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro's mayor Eduardo Paes has confirmed.

Lady Gaga is the next big name set to play Rio de Janeiro

After Queen of Pop Madonna wrapped her 'Celebration' tour by playing her biggest-ever concert in the Brazilian city last year - playing to a record-breaking 1.6 million fans at Copacabana Beach - the 'Abracadabra' hitmaker is the next megastar set to entertain the masses in Rio on May 3.

Speaking to RedeTV, Eduardo announced: "May 3rd, Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro - this is the first time I'm confirming it.”

Explaining his reasoning for bringing major stars to the city, Eduardo said: "I see these big events this way - they boost the economy, create opportunities and promote the city. Rio thrives on its branding, its image. We hosted Madonna last year, and this year, it’s Lady Gaga. There, I said it."

Gaga first performed in Brazil in 2012. Five years later, in 2017, she was set to return for Rock in Rio but had to cancel at the last minute due to severe back pain caused by fibromyalgia, leaving fans gutted.

Gaga is currently gearing up to release her hotly anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Mayhem’, on March 7.

The ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker said in a statement about the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’: “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

The album features previous singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and the most recent track, ‘Abracadabra’.

Gaga recently teased that her new album "breaks a lot of rules".

She told the March 2025 issue of ELLE UK: "The record just feels good to me. It sounds good. It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun."

The Grammy winner added “Mayhem' is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to.

"And in that way, it was about following the songs. Writing as many songs as I did for this album was a labour of total love.

"And then you just have to be very cutthroat by the end."