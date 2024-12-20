Lady Gaga's new album has "so many different genres".

The 38-year-old star will release her new studio album 'LG7' next year and has revealed that it is a record full of contrasts that "ends with love".

Gaga told the LA Times newspaper: "The record is full of my love of music – so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that's almost corrupt.

"And it ends with love. That's the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past – almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place."

Gaga's upcoming album will include 'Die With a Smile'—her successful duet with Bruno Mars that was released in August—and she spoke of how much she enjoyed making the music video, which saw the pair performing on a retro stage.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker said: "We were looking at variety shows and imagining that we were a television couple. But also I said to Bruno, 'I'm still gonna be one of the boys.'

"One of the great honours of being on a song with Bruno Mars is the way he regards me. I didn't want to just be the wife. So in the video, she kind of takes matters into her own hands.

"You also get the feeling that this is a couple that's been doing this for a long time. This was really the first time Bruno and I ever did anything, so isn't it interesting that it feels like we've sung together before?"