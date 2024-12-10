Lady Gaga found a "chaos" in the composition of her upcoming album.

The 38-year-old pop star is due to release her eighth studio album in February 2025 and reavleaed that the lead single 'Disease' felt like a lead into the entire theme of the record.

She told Rolling Stone: "It felt like a way into the chaos of the album, which is kind of exercises in chaos — different sides of who I am as a person,.

"To me, there’s some kind of chaos in all of the ways we try to analyze ourselves. ‘Disease’ is the beginning of that, and it started with this little voice on my shoulder saying ‘there’s no more tears to cry, I heard you begging for life,’ and that uncomfortable feeling that we can sometimes have when the voice in our head is not pleasant."

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - also noted that she was "just trying to push as much sound as possible" with the project and wanted the album to capture the feeling of "struggle to see the light" before something more optimistic comes along.

She said: "There’s moments where we are sonically just trying to push sound as much as possible. There’s other moments where it’s all about love, and it’s super dreamy. That, to me, is true chaos. There are times when it’s hard to see the light, but I think sometimes what makes inner chaos harder is when you sometimes get a glimpse of the sun, because you’re like, ‘Man, I wish the sun would shine all the time,’ and then it reminds you of what you’re missing. So the album has all of that. It’s like a full experience."