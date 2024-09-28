Lady Gaga says her "unhinged" next album is "nothing like 'Chromatica'".

Lady Gaga's 'unhinged' new album

While Gaga has just released the 'Joker 2' companion record 'Harlequin', she admitted that her upcoming pop album, with the working title 'LG7', will represent a "time in [her] life" and “feels unhinged”.

She told Rolling Stone: "The pop album is nothing like 'Chromatica'. It’s a completely different record. I don’t know that I’m even ready to talk about it yet, but it’s coming out soon, and I will. What I would say is, it’s all for me. It’s meant to be ingested as a time in my life. And I’m also really excited about this idea that I don’t have to adhere to an era if I don’t want to. I can have a few going at once. That feels unhinged and more like me or Harley. Or whoever."

Gaga, 38, also spoke about the 'Harlequin' record, inspired by her 'Joker 2' record Harley Quinn.

She said: "It is my record. It’s a Lady Gaga record, but it’s also inspired by my character and my vision of what a woman can be. It’s why the album does not adhere to one genre. I called it '6.5' because it’s not my next studio album that’s a pop record, but it is somewhere in between, and it’s blurring the lines of pop music. As you know, my collaborator Tony Bennett, who’s no longer alive, was young singing this music. It was just pop music. And I thought it was so interesting, the songs that were chosen to create this film. I wanted to explore what this music could mean today through the lens of her.

"We talked a lot about her being somebody that you can’t clarify, because she is too unpredictable and rare. [We] used genre as a way to express that something is rare — by not adhering to one and going heavily into the avant-garde. I’m basically saying, 'As a woman, I choose to be whatever and whoever I want to be at any given moment, no matter how I feel. And no matter what you want from me, I will be myself. Thank you. Love, Harlequin'."