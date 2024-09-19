Lainey Wilson has recalled being "spat on" by an audience member last year.

Lainey Wilson carried on her performance despite being 'spat on'

The 32-year-old country music star cannot fathom why anyone would pay to come and see a musician and then shoot their saliva towards them, but she didn't let the "weird" incident interrupt her set and "kept rolling" like a pro.

Appearing on 'Taste of Country Nights On Demand', she spilled: “Last year when we were on our headlining tour - when we were just on a club tour - someone spit on me on stage … It was weird. I saw it coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit. And then it just lands on me and I’m just, like, [strumming my guitar].

“I thought about getting down there and finding whoever it was, but I didn’t. I kept rolling. I just kept rolling.”

The Grammy-winning star suggested they may have been "drunk".

She added: ”Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?

“There’s some mean people in the world.

“They could’ve just been drunk and just being silly.”

Meanwhile, Lainey recently admitted she is still in shock at duetting with the Rolling Stones.

The musician opened for the legendary group at their Chicago concert in July before singing a duet with Sir Mick Jagger on 'Dead Flowers' during the band's main set and Lainey admitted she could not believe they reached out to her.

She told Variety: "Oh my gosh. It was such a highlight. I mean, a highlight of my life, my band’s life, my crew’s. Nobody could believe what was actually happening. It was one of those days that we kind of looked around at each other and we’re like, is this real? And everybody made us feel so welcome, and Mick reached out to me and he asked if I wanted to play 'Dead Flowers', and I said, you count me in. And I got to go into his dressing room and rehearse, and then he brought me out and was so supportive. At the end of the day, I feel like if Mick Jagger is cheering you on, then I think I can do anything. I love how country that song is and I mean, they’ve just been such a big influence of mine, and also just for the genre in general. They’ve influenced every single genre, but especially country."