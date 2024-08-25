Lainey Wilson is still in shock at duetting with the Rolling Stones.

Lainey Wilson's shock at Rolling Stones collaboration

The 32-year-old country music star opened for the British rockers at their Chicago concert in July before singing a duet with Sir Mick Jagger on 'Dead Flowers' during the band's main set and Lainey admitted she could not believe when they reached out to her.

She told Variety: "Oh my gosh. It was such a highlight. I mean, a highlight of my life, my band’s life, my crew’s. Nobody could believe what was actually happening. It was one of those days that we kind of looked around at each other and we’re like, is this real? And everybody made us feel so welcome, and Mick reached out to me and he asked if I wanted to play 'Dead Flowers', and I said, you count me in. And I got to go into his dressing room and rehearse, and then he brought me out and was so supportive. At the end of the day, I feel like if Mick Jagger is cheering you on, then I think I can do anything. I love how country that song is and I mean, they’ve just been such a big influence of mine, and also just for the genre in general. They’ve influenced every single genre, but especially country."

Lainey also worked with Miranda Lambert on 'Good Horses' and she revealed the country music superstar has supported her since the beginning.

She said: "Miranda, she’s been one of the ladies in country music that has just kind of wrapped her arm around me. She’ll text me and be like, 'How’s your heart? How’s your mind? How’s your head? How are you sleeping?' Really just checking on me, because I think she understands really how crazy this business can be. And, especially being a female in this business, sometimes it looks different for the girls than it does for the boys. So she can relate to me with a lot. But she called me one day and said, 'I want you to come out to my farm and I want you to take a nap, and I’m gonna feed you.' And I think I took like a 13-hour nap.

"And then I woke up and they fed me breakfast, and her and I and (songwriter) Luke Dick went out to one of her cabins on her farm and we sat on this balcony. I had had this idea for a while and nobody had latched onto it just yet, and in the end, I’m kind of glad they didn’t because I needed to write it with her. Because, I mean, both of us are of course girls, and that’s the way that we grew up: We love that that gritty, kind of grounded way of life. And we love traveling and hitting the road, but we always like coming home too, because being at home is the thing that makes us feel like us. So, as we were sitting there writing a song, three bluebirds had flown up and landed on the balcony, and she and Luke Dick kind of glared at each other. They said that as they were writing her song, 'Bluebird', three bluebirds had flown up in the same exact spot. So I took that as a good sign, and it was only natural for me and her to want to (sing) the song together."