Lana Del Rey has changed her new album's name and delayed the release date to early 2026.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker announced her upcoming 10th album in 2024, originally called Lasso and set for a May 2025 release, before changing it to The Right Person Will Stay with plans to drop it next month.

However, W magazine has reported in an interview with Lana that the record is now called Stove, and it "will likely be released at the end of January".

The 40-year-old singer explained that she decided to add six more songs to the collection, which led to the delay.

She said: “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time.

“The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country.

"Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?”

Lana has been vague about the upcoming collection, but she previously suggested a more lighthearted approach to the lyrics.

She told NME: "I’ve maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things like on Tunnel or Blue Bannisters or Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and just more melodic.

"Maybe more American Songbook style?”

In October 2024, Lana insisted she wasn't going to be rushed into finishing the album without it being exactly how she wants it.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "The songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

At the time, she opened up on the Americana sound and explained why occasionally she has to embrace a "pause in the creation process".

She said: “I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like.

“‘Cause I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why.”