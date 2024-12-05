Lance Bass is hoping for an NSYNC reunion.

Lance Bass would love to reunite with NSYNC

The 45-year-old singer features in the 'Gone' group alongside Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez and hopes that the band get back together following a resurgence after the track 'Bye Bye Bye' was used in the movie 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Lance told the Politickin podcast: "The last two years have been great for the group because we haven't done anything in two decades, but we got together to do the 'Trolls' movie, and then all of a sudden 'Deadpool' uses 'Bye Bye Bye'.

"It's just something in the air right now with our group and our fans have gone a little nuts, and the younger generation, Gen Z, has figured out who we are."

He added: "Fingers crossed, we give the fans a little something. I would enjoy that."

It was revealed earlier this year that Justin was in talks for an NSYNC reunion to mark the group's 30th anniversary in 2025.

There are plans in the pipeline including an album and a documentary about their rise to stardom but the project's potential is said to depend on the 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker's willingness to be involved.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The desire has always been for them to do one major comeback. This could be the one – the 30th anniversary is something very special. Certainly, for the rest of the boys, it’s a now-or-never moment. A live performance recorded as a special, along with a full-scale documentary based around their journey and untold story would be a huge deal.

"They’ve been talking about new music and have tracks in development right now. If all the planets align, fans could be treated to an epic 2025.

"Of course, Justin holds the key to it all. But there’s much optimism. This isn’t a money-grab, but a nod from the group to what they achieved and how much they appreciate their fans."