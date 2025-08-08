Lars Ulrich has revealed Ozzy Osbourne was "so warm" and "eloquent" at the Black Sabbath reunion show just two weeks before his death.

The Metallica star was among the musicians who took to the stage during the Back to the Beginning in Birmingham, England on July 5 and he got to spend time with Ozzy during rehearsals - and he's insisted Ozzy was on good form in the run-up to the gig.

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Lars was asked if Ozzy's death on July 22 was expected and the rocker replied: "No, no … we hung, we said hello, we hugged."

Lars went on to reveal he had a chat with Ozzy and asked how he felt to be back in his hometown of Birmingham. The drummer said: "He was very eloquent and very sharp in his answer.

"We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm and he was very present, coherent. It was just his body that was not in good shape, but his mind … he was eloquent and talking and in the moment."

Lars went on to reveal he was among the lucky few who got to see Black Sabbath's soundcheck prior to the show and it convinced him the reunited band were going to do a great job.

He said: "All the rest of us were just losing our f****** minds and then they started playing War Pigs with the lights on and the show and air raid sirens and then we were obviously, as fans - and I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn here or being disrespectful - as fans I think there was a sense from all the other musicians and friends of Black Sabbath who were there …

"We were hoping for the best. We wanted it to be the best. We wanted it to be a grand slam, but we didn’t know, because ultimately none of us knew what kind of shape they were in ...

"Then Ozzy came in singing and sounded great, hit all the notes and the lyrics and the timings and everybody was like: 'This is gonna be fine, they’re gonna f******* kill it'."

Lars went on to admit Ozzy's subsequent death came as a massive shock, saying: "We were all just so stunned. So sad.

"But at the same time he got to live, to accomplish that concert and that appearance that had been in him since before COVID.

"He got up there, he played ... Maybe it was just a load off his shoulders and he got to accomplish what he wanted and maybe he just sort of let go."