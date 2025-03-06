Georgia Davies wants the government to invest more in music.

Georgia Davies wants the government to invest more in music

The singer is best known as part of The Last Dinner Party alongside Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, and Aurora Nishevci and has insisted that in order to "save music", the government must step in.

Speaking on the '101 Part Time Jobs' podcast, she explained: "To save music is to value it...for government to give funding for schools and show people that music is a viable career option - which it isn't at the moment."

Last week, the band were named Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard.

Speaking live on stage at the O2 Arena in London, Georgia said: "This is truly the biggest honour of our lives. We won the Rising Star last year, and it means so much to come back and win this award against such incredible competition.

"We want to thank everyone we've ever met, including our team, family friends, our parents - we love you!

"One person in particular - our producer James Ford. That man can really make a record and he can't be here tonight, but we just want to send him so much love."

The 'Caesar on a TV Screen' songstress concluded her speech by calling on bigger venues such as the O2 Arena to help out the smaller ones because they are the ones that help up-and-coming artists hone their craft.

She said: "We wouldn't be a band and a lot of the artists here would not be a band without the UK's incredible independent venues and they are the lifeblood of the music industry. They are dying.

"And if venues like this, like the O2, like the arenas, stadiums across this country contributed even a tiny bit towards these independent venues then we would not be losing them at this alarming rate. We wouldn't be here without them.

"None of this would be happening without them, and I want to say to those artists who are playing independent venues tonight - keep going because that's the best kind of art there is.

"And in a time when art is under threat, that is the most important thing to keep supporting."