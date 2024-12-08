Lauren Mayberry has been on a "learning curve" as a solo artist.

Lauren Mayberry is still adjusting to life as a solo artist

The 37-year-old singer is best known for starring in the pop band Chvrches, and Lauren has revealed that she's still adjusting to life as a solo artist.

She told the BBC: "I'm very used to arguing my point, then trying to see other people's point of view.

"So it was a real learning curve to be like, ‘No, this is my opinion, and if I don't think it's right, then it's not right, and that's the end of the conversation'."

Some fans of Chvrches have expressed disappointment the Lauren has opted to release solo work. But the singer has learned to cope with the criticism over recent years.

She said: "When people are like, ‘Screw you’, I rationalise it like this: You’re mad at me, but you're mad at me because life is hard, and our music made your life a bit easier for a minute. And now you're like, ‘Please don't take that away.’

"When I was 24, that was overwhelming, but it made sense once I could compartmentalise it.

"You are the representative of something that means so much to this person - so when you do something else, it threatens the idea of that existing."

By contrast, Lauren made a concerted effort to "make everyone happy" during her time in the band.

The singer actually prioritised "keeping the peace" as a member of Chvrches.

She explained: "I feel like I twisted myself into a pretzel sometimes to make everyone happy.

"Then I’d look back and think, ‘And were you happy?' Not really, but I was keeping the peace."