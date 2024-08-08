Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have confirmed their UK and Europe tour will still go ahead after cancelling their North American dates.

Lauryn Hill has addressed the Fugees' UK tour plans

The US shows on their 'Miseducation Anniversary Tour' were removed from Live Nation and Ticketmaster with just weeks to go, which prompted speculation about the UK and European leg.

In a statement, Lauryn wrote on Instagram: "With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates.

"The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned."

She also addressed the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers decision to axe North American shows, suggesting that a "narrative" was created in some corners.

She continued: "Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows.

"Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.

"The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal."

In the lengthy statement, the AGE-year-old singer pointed out that fans across the UK and Europe were yet to see the 'Miseducation Anniversary' performance, while they "haven't seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years".

She added: "Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time.

"Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.

"Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!"

And she promised to return to North America "in full force" in the future.

She said: "I appreciate your understanding. We’re looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October — and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force…"