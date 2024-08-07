Lauryn Hill and The Fugees have seemingly cancelled their planned US 'Miseducation Anniversary Tour' concerts.

The dates have been taken down from Live Nation and Ticketmaster, with fans sharing their emails to apply for refunds from the latter ticket selling site.

The emails read: “Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event."

However, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers are yet to comment on the reason behind the sudden axing.

The jaunt was due to begin on Friday (09.08.24) in Tampa, Florida, and conclude on September 21.

A European and UK leg is due to commence in Manchester on October 12 and wrap in Amsterdam on October 22.

It remains unknown if the run will go ahead.

Hill, 49, postponed most of the remaining dates on her tour last year after battling "serious vocal strain".

As well as performing tracks from her seminal 1998 solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill', she and her Fugees bandmates - Wyclef Jean, 54, and Pras Michel, 51 - were set to play tunes from their 1996 LP ‘The Score’.

Hill had been "making it through" each gig by taking a prescribed medication to help her voice, but claimed it was "detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time."

As a result, Hill was forced to "take time off to allow for real vocal recovery."

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing - those who’ve witnessed it can testify. The tour itself reminds us the artists, and the audiences alike of earlier, perhaps less complicated times when ‘It could all be so simple…’ or ‘Ready Or Not, here I come!’ were on repeat on the airwaves. Simply put, classic. Classic music, classic performances with audiences who love those classics has been nothing but…wait for it ... EPIC. (I almost said classic again!)

"As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.

"For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas.

We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon. (sic)"