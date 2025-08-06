Robert Plant has paid a moving tribute to Terry 'Superlungs' Reid.

Robert Plant has recalled the 'fun times' he had with the late Terry Reid

The late musician rejected the chance to become Led Zeppelin's frontman and subsequently recommended Plant to founding member Jimmy Page, along with late drummer John Bonham, after touring with the pair's old group, Band Of Joy.

Following the news of Reid's death, aged 75, Plant recalled how Reid "catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline."

Recalling the fun times they shared together on the road, the 76-year-old rocker penned: "Terry Reid's enthusiasm and encouragement were incredible back then.

"Still teenagers, we crashed each others' gigs and crucified Season Of The Witch time and time again. So much fun. So on it. He was all of everything. Such charisma.

"His voice, his range. His songs, capturing that carefree era. Superlungs, indeed. He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline. I listen now to his album The River and shed a tear for my brother in arms."

The pair remained friends over the years, and appearing onstage with Reid at his show at The Joint in Los Angeles in 2004, Reid said: "This man should have had my life… mind you, I’m not sure he’d want it!"

He quipped: "I wouldn’t mind some of the money!"

The English musician also turned down the chance to be in another legendary act, Deep Purple.

Reid was forced to postpone his autumn tour in July to undergo cancer treatment, and news of his death was reported this week by Uncut.

A statement from his family read: "Due to medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer Terry has had to postpone his autumn 2025 UK, Irish and Norway.

"Terry is especially upset about this as his 2024 tour was so successful and he had been looking forward to playing some new towns and venues plus old faves, as well as his first ever dates in Norway."

Reid began his music career in the mid-1960s and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most gifted vocalists of his generation. By 18, he was touring with The Rolling Stones and Cream.

His early albums Bang, Bang You're Terry Reid (1968) and River (1973) were hailed for fusing rock, blues, and soul in a unique way.

Over the years, Reid collaborated with Graham Nash, Joe Perry, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt, among many others. His songs have been covered and sampled many times over the years.

Reid remained active throughout his life, performing intimate shows across the US and UK, winning over audiences everywhere with his

Tributes from fellow musicians and long-time fans poured in across social media.

Musician Joe Bonamassa penned alongside a picture with Reid: "Goodbye my friend. It was an honour to get to know you as friend and a musical mentor.

"I will miss our hangs and stories in Palm Springs. One of the greatest to ever do it and a beautiful person and soul.

"Rest in peace Terry Reid. My deepest condolences to his family on this terrible day."