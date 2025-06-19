Lou Christie has died at the age of 82.

The legendary '60s star - who is best known for the chart-topping 1966 hit Lightnin’ Strikes - died on June 17, 2025, at his home in Pittsburgh after a brief illness, his wife, Francesca, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Christie's other hits included The Gypsy Cried, Two Faces Have I, Rhapsody in the Rain, and I’m Gonna Make You Mine.

Known for his towering falsetto, the singer-songwriter was born Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco and worked as a session vocalist.

His stage name was given to him by the producer of The Gypsy Cried, music executive Nick Cenci.

At the age of 15, he became friends with Twyla Herbert, a classically trained musician 20 years his senior, who became his regular songwriting partner and wrote hundreds of songs with him over three decades, until her death in 2009.

Christie made numerous TV appearances in the '60s, including on Where the Action Is, American Bandstand and The Buddy Deane Show.

Christie's 1963 track How Many Teardrops only made it to No. 46 in the US, and his career was stalled by his induction into the Army. His next hit happened to be his biggest, Lightnin’ Strikes, released in late 1965, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1966.

Christie's hit Rhapsody in the Rain was infamously banned from radio for its racy lyrics, but later returned to the airwaves.

Huge names including Sir Elton John and Billy Joel have cited Christie as an influence.

Tributes have started rolling in for Christie, with Johnny Rock and Roll Radio writing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lou Christie, the unforgettable voice behind some of the most iconic soft-rock pop hits of the 1960s. Christie passed away on June 17, 2025, at the age of 82."