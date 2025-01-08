Lenny Kravitz is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for another 'Blue Electric Light' residency.

Lenny Kravitz is returning with five more dates at Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM this August

The 'Fly Away' hitmaker performed five shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in October in support of his 12th studio album, and he will return to the same venue in Sin City on August 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday (11.01.25) at 10am local time.

Before then, Lenny will embark on a European tour in February and April.

The run kicks off on February 22 in Lyon, France, and includes a stop at London's OVO Arena Wembley on February 26.

In September, Lenny was honoured with the Best Rock award for his song 'Human' at the MTV Video Music Awards and dedicated the win to his late mom.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker recalled attending the ceremony with his beloved mother, Roxie Roker, in 1993, two years before she died of cancer aged 66.

He said in a pre-show segment before the main ceremony at New York City's UBS Arena in Long Island: “Wow. This is incredible. I am so grateful. Thirty-one years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.

“I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life.”

Prior to the VMAs, the 60-year-old musician shared a video from the 1993 event and said he would have his mother in his "heart" and mind when he returned to the awards.

He wrote on Instagram alongside the clip of him winning Best Male Video for 'Are You Gonna Go My Way': "Having my beautiful mother by my side at my first #VMAs 31 years ago is a moment I will always cherish.

"I’m looking forward to taking the stage all these years later where she will be in my heart."