Liam Gallagher says Oasis have chosen Richard Ashcroft as the first support act on their reunion tour because the former Verve frontman has "got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together".

This week, the 'Bittersweet Symphony' singer was confirmed as the first special guest for the 19 UK and Irish dates of the 'Oasis Live '25' tour.

Since Ashcroft was announced, fans have messaged Liam on X to say that Oasis should give new indie bands an opportunity to play at the sold-out shows, but the 'Supersonic' rocker dismissed the suggestions, insisting there are no new groups who can match the talent of Ashcroft.

Liam posted: “To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 [per cent] of ya are way off.”

Responding to a follower who stated that "Oasis could really have made a difference by promoting newer/contemporary band”, Liam posted: "Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some f****** respect."

When one fan pointed out that Liam let his son Gene Gallagher's band Villanelle open at his solo concerts suggesting his analysis “applies to ur son’s s*** band but they still opened for u didn’t they”, the 52-year-old music legend replied: "It doesn’t actually there the 1 p cent that are mega."

Ashcroft is a long-time friend of Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher, 57, with his former band The Verve often touring with Oasis in the '90s and he is thrilled to have been invited to support them on tour.

The 53-year-old musician said in a statement: "As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’ return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song writing talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.”

Richard and Liam have become close in the years since Noel quit Oasis in 2009, with Ashcroft supporting the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker at his Finsbury Park outdoor concert in June 2018.

Ashcroft also invited Liam to duet with him on the track 'C'mon People (We're Making It Now)' which features on his 2021 album 'Acoustic Hymns Vol 1'.

The rest of the support line-up for 'Oasis Live '25' is yet to be revealed.

For Oasis' North American dates they will joined by Cage the Elephant.