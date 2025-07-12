Lewis Capaldi "didn't expect" his comeback tour to sell out.

Lewis Capaldi is stunned his tour sold out

The 28-year-old singer made a return to the spotlight at Glastonbury last month and subsequently announced a string of arena shows in the UK and Ireland in September and despite all the tickets being snapped up, including for seven additional dates, he has told fans he won't be adding any more concerts because he needs to look after his health.

Sharing a photo of the sold out tour dates, he wrote on Instagram: “Honestly didn’t expect this at all… genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so by seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour i’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and i’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time.

There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon. means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning x (sic)"

Lewis made a triumphant return to Glastonbury last month, two years after he broke down on stage at the festival when vocal tics plagued his singing - a symptom of the neurological disorder Tourette's syndrome.

And he later admitted he knew early in his 2023 set that he needed to take time out.

He recently told The Sun newspaper: "I think I probably knew two songs into the set at Glastonbury that I couldn’t do it.

"I was on stage and I was on complete autopilot. In my head I was feeling a thousand miles away and I watched it back and I feel sad. As far as I was concerned, I was done indefinitely.

"I didn’t take a break to just focus on getting better. I took a break because I needed a break to release the pressure value a little bit."

At the time, the Pointless hitmaker announced he needed to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after his last Glastonbury set.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media at the time, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."