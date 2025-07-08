Lewis Capaldi has plans to release an EP "at some point this year".

Lewis Capaldi has plans to release an EP this year

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter just made his musical comeback with the powerful song Survive and a triumphant return to Glastonbury two years after he was forced to end his set early amid his struggles with Tourette syndrome.

The BRIT Award winner has now teased that there is more new music to come, but there are no plans for a full-length project until "maybe next year".

Appearing on Good Morning America, he said when asked if fans can expect a new LP in 2025: “Oh, I don’t know about an album… I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this but I’m doing an EP at some point this year, and then an album will follow maybe next year.”

The Someone You Loved hitmaker quipped that he did "lots of nervous pees" before his surprise set on the Pyramid Stage.

On his return to Glastonbury in June, after vocal tics plagued his set in 2023, he said: "It was good, it was really fun. There were lots of people there, it was nerve-wrecking. I did lots of nervous pees, I got it all out and I feel elated."

He gushed: “I’m really happy to be back doing what I love, and what they’re paying me to do.”

Lewis is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour this September.

And he has opened up about how therapy has been instrumental in his return to the stage.

In a video chat with the online therapy service, BetterHelp, Lewis explained: "Therapy is the reason why I am able to be a musician again. I don’t think I’ll ever stop going to therapy after the impact it’s had on my life over the past two years."

Lewis has joined forces with BetterHelp to provide 734,000 hours of free therapy to his fans.

Sara Brooks, the chief growth officer of BetterHelp, said: "To have someone as globally recognised as Lewis Capaldi share so authentically how getting help through online therapy has transformed his life is incredibly powerful. We’re grateful to have Lewis speak up and use his platform to help break down the stigma of therapy."