Lewis Capaldi vows to Survive on his powerful comeback single

The Someone You Loved hitmaker has made a triumphant return with the moving song, having been on a break from the spotlight since breaking down on the Glastonbury stage in June 2023, after vocal tics plagued his singing - a symptom of the neurological disorder Tourette's syndrome.

The 28-year-old star belts on the tearjerking ballad: "I've still got something to give/Though it hurts sometimes/I'm gonna get up and live/Until the day that I die/I swear to God, I'll survive."

Declaring his return amid much speculation that he will return to Glastonbury this weekend, Lewis wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a while…”

Lewis has made a gradual return to performing live, having got up onstage at a charity concert in Edinburgh in May.

The Pointless singer - whose second album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent, went to No.1 in the UK charts in 2023 - announced he needed to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after his last Glastonbury set.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media at the time, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."