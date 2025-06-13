Liam Gallagher has admitted he wants Oasis to stay together.

Liam Gallagher has admitted he wants Oasis to Live Forever

The Live Forever singer is just weeks away from reuniting onstage with his formerly estranged brother, Noel, for their first tour in 16 years - which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff - and despite it being billed as their final hurrah, Liam has suggested he wants the Britpop legends to stick around for years to come.

Asked by a fan on X: "Is there anything better than Oasis getting back together, he replied: "Yeah staying together."

Liam recently admitted Oasis "wasted precious time" apart amid his 15-year feud from brother Noel.

The Supersonic band have been busy rehearsing the past few days for the Oasis Live '25 Tour, and frontman Liam said it's a shame they've missed out on so much because of his vicious feud with Noel, as he hailed their practice sessions "spiritual".

One fan asked on X: "How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times? (sic)"

To which, Liam replied: "You know what it's spiritual but I can't help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time (sic)."

Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the Gallaghers at Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

Their return to the stage has been one of the most anticipated music events of the decade.

Liam recently dismissed fan concerns over his vocal health ahead of the long-awaited reunion tour.

The rock 'n' roll star - who has Hashimoto's disease, which can cause a hoarse voice - sparked a frenzy online after posting about taking throat lozenges, sour candies and cough syrup, prompting speculation from fans that his voice might not hold up during his and older brother Noel’s upcoming stadium shows this summer.

One fan messaged him on X after his admission: “@liamgallagher If you need that many throat stuff does that mean anytime your voice can still go? We don't want cancellations.”

Liam replied: “Shut up you melt.”

Another user asked the singer: “@liamgallagher Did you eat all your sour throat candies yesterday?” – to which Liam responded: “@adele_liam I did 2 pacs.”