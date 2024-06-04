Liam Gallagher has claimed Noel Gallagher is "still playing hard to get".

Liam Gallagher cheekily dedicated a song to his brother Noel

The former Oasis rocker, 51, is currently on the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the group's 1994 classic debut 'Definitely Maybe', and he referenced the desire from fans to see the Britpop legends back together.

Before playing B-side 'Half The World Away' - which was originally sung by his 57-year-old brother Noel - during Monday's (03.06.24) show in Cardiff, he dedicated the track to his sibling rival.

He quipped: "So I’m gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who’s still playing hard to get.

"But that’s alright. Word on the street is he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop – one of them Thorntons – buying some chocolates.

"So you never know! D’you know what I mean?”

Liam kicked his set off with 'Rock 'n' Roll Star', and treated fans to renditions of the likes of 'Whatever', 'Cigarettes and Alcohol', 'Up In The Sky' and more.

After bringing the main set to a close with a solo rendition of 'Married With Children', he returned to the stage to play 'Supersonic', 'Slide Away' and 'Live Forever', before closing the night with Oasis' cover of The Beatles classic 'I Am The Walrus'.

Earlier this year, the 'Wonderwall' singer joked that Noel should "send him a box of chocolates" to apologise for the Oasis split in 2009.

Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, he teased: "I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.' "

Last year, Liam claimed he had approached Noel about being involved in his 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, back in October: "He's been asked and he's refused."

Oasis are also releasing the reissue 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'.

Set for release on August 30 - the date the landmark LP dropped in 1994 - the new formats boast tracks from abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.