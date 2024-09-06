Liam Gallagher has quipped that even his mother Peggy Gallagher couldn't get a ticket to Oasis' reunion tour as he made his return to social media.

Liam Gallagher returns to social media following the Oasis reunion

There had been a backlash to the handling of ticket sales for 'Oasis Live '25' after Ticketmaster used "dynamic pricing" to increase the cost of tickets on the sale day, while hundreds of thousands of fans were left ticketless due to system errors and lengthy queues.

Liam, 51, returned to X on Friday (06.09.24) for the first time since the reunion was announced to joke that he and brother Noel, 57, are back with the same bad attitude they were labelled with in their '90s heyday.

He wrote: "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF****** x. (sic)"

One user asked what Liam and Noel's mother Peggy, 81, thinks of the reunion, to which he quipped: "She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket."

He then told one user to "shut up" after being accused of ripping off fans.

The follower wrote: "Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It's genuinely a shame."

Liam hit back: "SHUTUP (sic)"

Another asked if he had any spare tickets going, to which he jokingly replied: "S*** loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only (sic)"

When asked how he was feeling about the end of his 15-year feud with Noel and the return of Oasis, Liam responded: "SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F*** I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day."

Following the initial 17 stadium shows selling out, two new dates were confirmed for London's Wembley Stadium in September.

Oasis made it clear they were not responsible for Ticketmaster's use of dynamic pricing, which is set to be investigated by the UK government.

A statement read: "As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

"While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."