Liam Gallagher shocked fans by performing ‘Half the World Away’ and a cover of rival sibling and former bandmate Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds song.

Liam Gallagher performed a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds cover

The brothers have feuded ever since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009, but during the opening night of his solo 'Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary' tour, in Sheffield on Saturday night (01.06.24), Liam dedicated 1994 B-side ‘Half the World Away’, which was originally led by Noel, to “my little brother”.

The 51-year-old singer took it one step further and put his own spin on a demo version of ‘Lock All the Doors’ by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, in another apparent tribute to his 57-year-old arch-nemesis.

The rock 'n' roll star previously claimed his estranged sibling turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused."

Liam is, however, joined by Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, 58.

The tour is heading to cities including London, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Dublin.

As well as performing hits including 'Live Forever', Cigarettes and Alcohol' and 'Supersonic', he'll sing fan-favourites ‘Whatever’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and his version of ‘Sad Song’.

Oasis are also releasing the reissue 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'.

Set for release on August 30 - the release date of the landmark 1994 LP - the new formats boast tracks from abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.

Another treat includes frontman Liam singing on a demo version of 'Sad Song', which was a bonus track on the original album.

Meanwhile, Noel recently hinted he would be keen to have an Oasis hologram show after being impressed by ABBA's lucrative 'ABBA Voyage' extravaganza.