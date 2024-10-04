Liam Gallagher has teased Oasis fans about the prospect of Richard Ashcroft, Blur and the Manic Street Preachers supporting the band at their reunion gigs.

The 52-year-old singer and his formerly estranged brother Noel, 57, will kick off a UK, Ireland and US tour in 2025, and since the comeback was announced speculation has been rife about who they will recruit as their back-up acts.

Liam has now taken to X to respond to fans’ questions about the musicians being lined up – saying The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft’s involvement would be “Biblical”.

When a fan on X asked the singer if Richard, 53, would be appearing on the tour, Liam replied: “That would be BIBLICAL”.

Responding to one fan suggesting Blur singer Damon Albarn, 56, and his band should open for them, Liam said about Oasis’ former Britpop rivals: “I love blur and at sone point we have to do n old dears tours.”

He then added: “Richard Ashcroft or Manic street preachers as support”, before adding shortly after: “the manics it is”.

Liam also said about Richard: “Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid.”

Richard has a long history with Oasis – and his wild 1990s antics were the inspiration behind Oasis’ 1995 song ‘Cast No Shadow’.

Noel has told Select about the singer: “I always felt he was born at the wrong time and in the wrong place, and he was always trying to say the right things, but they came out wrong.”

The Manic Street Preachers supported Oasis during their iconic Knebworth 1995 shows, while the band Blossoms recently told NME about the possibility of supporting the band on their 2025 tour.

Oasis started teasing their reunion after Liam’s headline set at Reading Festival by sharing a mysterious date on their screens.

Blossoms also shared the same teaser on their concert screens, prompting speculation that they are linked to the Oasis comeback.