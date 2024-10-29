Liam Payne's first posthumous song will be released on Friday (01.11.24).

Before his tragic passing following a fatal fall from a hotel balcony on October 16, the One Direction star had been in the studio with Grammy winner Sam Pounds and the producer hopes their song, 'Do No Wrong', "eclipses the negative echoes" and provides some "healing power" for his loved ones and fans as they mourn the devastating loss of the 31-year-old pop star.

Sharing the track's artwork, an angel with a broken heart above its head, on X/Twitter, Sam wrote: "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to [Liam's sister] Ruth, [son] Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you… With love let’s all BE the blessing.”

Sam recently revealed to his Instagram followers that Liam was keen to get Chris Brown to feature on 'Do Know Wrong'.

Liam had recorded a follow-up to his 2019 debut album 'LP1' but reports suggested the record was shelved after the first single 'Teardrops' failed to chart in March - and an insider recently claimed he was subsequently ditched by his label because bosses at Universal Music were concerned his new songs would fail to win over the pop band's fan base.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed.

"The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists."

The insider went on to add: "He didn't need the money because he was wealthy, but yes it did hurt him because he was under constant pressure to compete with the other guys in the band."

Liam previously opened up about his second solo album at a fan event and revealed all the songs told a story from his life.

He said: "This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life. And they’re really close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I actually felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this."

He added: “We’ve rewritten a lot of these songs based off the idea of where we’re going with this and also how I’m feeling as a person. "I used to show up to sing a song, then go. Absolutely not this time. We’re going to have fun with this."