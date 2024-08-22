Lily Allen has teased new music is not so far away.

The 'Smile' hitmaker hasn't dropped a record since 2018's 'No Shame', but she has cryptically teased something is "happening in the very near future" - but it's not an album.

Speaking to step-in host Steve Jones on her and pal Miquita Oliver's 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily teased: "You know what, there is something happening in the very near future, I’m basically putting something out there. But it’s not an album. I hope people like it.”

Earlier in the year, the 39-year-old pop star revealed she's been slowing building a collection of tunes and had been in Nashville working on some country songs.

She said on the podcast: “I’m in Nashville where everyone is really good. There’s so much legacy.

“I have to say it’s quite intimidating being here. People are really talented.

“I wrote a song yesterday which was quite good, I’m happy with it.”

Lily also branded Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' "calculated" and shaded her for covering the biggest Dolly Parton hit 'Jolene'.

Speaking on 'Miss Me?', she said: "It's quite an interesting thing to do when you're trying to tackle a new genre, and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover.

"I mean, you do you, Beyoncé.

"And she literally is doing her — or is she doing Dolly?"

Co-host Miquita quipped that it's ironic that Lily is doing a country album, to which she replied: "It was before the album had come out or even been announced, and she was wearing the blonde wig and a cowboy hat.

"It's a bit about challenging these institutions that have thus far rejected Beyoncé as the icon and institution that she is of herself. Now she’s the most played woman on country radio.

"But I'm not, like, trying to conquer the country market. I'm here because I've loved country music and always have loved country music — not saying Beyoncé doesn't — but I tell stories in my songs, and quite a lot of country music does the same thing. I think it's well-suited to what it is that I do."