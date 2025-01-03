Lily Allen wants to get her "head straight" and release a new album by the end of the year.

The pop star hasn't released a record since 2018's 'No Shame' but she's now insisted she is hoping to make a return to the charts in 2015 once she finishes her stint in Henrik Ibsen’s classic play 'Hedda Gabler' which runs at the Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio in Bath, England this summer.

During an appearance on her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily explained: "Firstly, I’m going to go and get my head straight for a bit.

"I’m doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year, then I’m going to do some more writing, then I’m going to do my play, hopefully, maybe get an album out by the end of the year. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?"

She added: "It’s [the album is] not real, I’m just trying to manifest it now. Listen, I’ve got this. We’re bringing Lily Allen back in 2025."

Lily has previously been working on new music and during a previous episode of the podcast released in April 2024, she told listeners she had been recording in Nashville, Tennessee.

She said: "I’m in Nashville, where everyone is really good. There’s so much legacy. I have to say it’s quite intimidating being here. People are really talented."

During an appearance on the 'Dish' podcast, Lily went on to confess she had spent her time in the city dabbling with country music, saying: "I’m just making some space for some music, for some music to reveal itself.

"It’s not an album … it’s just, yeah. I’m just, you know, trying some stuff out [to] see if it works. I do love country and western music. And also I feel like with my writing, it’s quite storytelling, sort of like narrative-led music."