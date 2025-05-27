Limahl "will be" bringing out his first album in "30 years" in 2026 or 2027.

Limahl to release his first album in 30 years in 2026 or 2027

The 80s pop icon, who shot to fame as a member of the boy band Kajagoogoo and then carved out a successful music career as a solo artist, is proud of the last three singles he released - 'A Horse With No Name', a cover of rock band America's 1971 track, 'Still in Love' and 'One Wish for Christmas' - and they have motivated him to release a new LP.

Limahl, 66, told Contactmusic.com: "My last three singles have all - I think they've been a really good standard with really strong videos, and I feel like I can hold my head up high with those tracks, and it's actually encouraged me to do an album.

"I've got some really great songs just sitting there waiting. So in ’26, or ’27, I will be coming back with my first album in, I don't know, 30 years."

The star - whose most recent album 'Love Is Blind' was released in 1992 - spent "months" working away on his new single as he blended electronic-sounding beats with the strong songwriting from America in his rendition of 'A Horse With No Name' - which Limahl has said the song has acted as a "friend" in his life.

The 'Too Shy' singer said: "I am so proud! You have no idea of the journey that the production has been through.

I worked on it. I left it. I worked on it. I left it. I worked on it. I left it because, sometimes, you just get to the point where you just can't hear it anymore.

"And then my sister and my partner, Steve, were both saying, ‘Well, you've got to release this. You've got to release this.’

"And finally, after enough space, I started working on the video. And that really emboldened me. It was so much fun trying to create an interpretation of those bonkers lyrics."

Limahl took the plunge of releasing his first cover song because he wanted to "put my own stamp on it".

The 'Never Ending Story' performer explained: "Well, I've always loved the journey of having this spark here.

"And from nowhere. And then suddenly, in three months, I'm listening back to something that started here. And I'm going. 'Wow, wow! This is exciting.' Or, 'Oh, that's terrible! On the shelf with that!'

"But you know, there is a challenge in doing a cover. And, you know, one of my favourite singers of all time, Luther Vandross. He was a great songwriter. But when he did covers, OMG, they were so good, he did a cover of Karen Carpenter's song, 'Superstar', and he brought his own stamp on it.

"And that's what I've tried to do with Horse. Put my own stamp on it. initially. I thought, ‘Well, I can't use a guitar, because a guitar drives the original. So I'll go. I'll sort of start electronic. I'll go contemporary electronic, and we'll see how that goes.’"

Limahl's version of ‘A Horse With No Name’ is out now via Christopher Music.