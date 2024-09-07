Linkin Park's new singer Emily Armstrong responds to criticism

Linkin Park's new singer Emily Armstrong has responded to criticism of her past support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

After the band - which had been on hiatus since the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington who took his own life aged 41 in 2017 - announced a return with former Dead Sara singer Emily on vocals, it emerged that she had previously supported Masterson during his rape trial.

Emily wrote on Instagram: "Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since.

"Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Meanwhile, along with Emily on vocals, Colin Brittain has joined the band on drums in the place of Rob Bourdon.

Mike Shinoda said in a statement: “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new line-up and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

The band will also release a new album 'From Zero' on 15 November, which will represent "past, present, and future" for the group.

Mike said: "Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.

"It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”