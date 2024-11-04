Little Simz, Charli XCX and CMAT have been named on BBC Radio 6 Music's Artists of the Year 2024 list.

The trio feature on the list, which is announced every November, of acts that have been championed by the station and have made a cultural impact over the year.

The 10 acts were revealed by Nick Grimshaw, sitting in for Lauren Laverne, on the BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show on Monday (04.11.24).

Other artists to feature on the list include English Teacher, Fat Dog, Fontaines D.C., Jamie xx, Kim Gordon, Kneecap and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

BBC Radio 6 Music will celebrate its 2024 Artists of the Year with a range of programmes including two shows on BBC Sounds that will each explore five of the artists on the list.

There will also be Artist of the Year themed editions of regular 6 Music features across programmes on the station.

Listeners will also have the chance to hear new interviews with Kneecap on Huw Stephens' show on Wednesday (06.11.24) between 4-7pm and Fat Dog on Craig Charles' programme on Friday (08.11.24) between 1-4pm.

Little Simz said: "Thank you to 6 Music for your continuous support and for including me in your Artists of the Year. I appreciate the love always."

CMAT added: "A 6 Music Artist of the Year? I'm CMAT and I approve this message! Having John Grant join me on stage for 'Where Are Your Kids Tonight' at the 6 Music festival in Manchester this year was – and I am not exaggerating – one of the highlights of my life x x."

Cam Pia, 6 Music's music editor, said: "6 Music is the home of the artist, we're a place where they can tell their stories, create unique moments and dig deep into their output and creative process... and Artists of the Year is an opportunity to celebrate those acts who have culturally dominated 2024.

"Once again, the list features artists from across the musical spectrum and shows the exciting range and breadth of music we play.

"Some are at the beginning of their careers and some have been icons for decades. We're really proud to be a part of their journeys and I'm looking forward to revisiting some of the moments we've created with them for listeners in 2024. Congratulations to all the artists on this year's list."

The BBC Radio 6 Music Artists of the Year 2024 are:

Charli XCX

CMAT

English Teacher

Fat Dog

Fontaines D.C.

Jamie xx

Kim Gordon

Kneecap

Little Simz

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds